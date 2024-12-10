НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Iliana Ivanova is appointed to the European Court of Auditors

илиана иванова назначена европейската сметна палата
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:28, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Council of the European Union appointed Iliana Ivanova as a member of the European Court of Auditors (ECA) from Bulgaria, the institution said on December 10.

Her term in offfice starts on 1 January 2025 and will end on 31 December 2030.

Until recently, Ivanova was the European Commissioner responsible for innovation, research, culture, education and youth. Before that, she was a member of the European Court of Auditors from 2013 to 2023, during which time she served as chair of the ECA's Audit Quality Control Committee and, as Dean of Audit Chamber II, was responsible for audit assignments related to regional, social and cohesion policy.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Parliament sits in extraordinary session
Parliament sits in extraordinary session
13:04, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
 Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, is on a working visit to the USA
Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, is on a working visit to the USA
12:50, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Famous Bulgarian mountain climber Doychin Vassilev passed away
Famous Bulgarian mountain climber Doychin Vassilev passed away
22:13, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 Foreign Ministry seeks opportunities for safe departure of Bulgarian citizens from Syria
Foreign Ministry seeks opportunities for safe departure of Bulgarian citizens from Syria
21:54, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 President Radev meets the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, in Strasbourg
President Radev meets the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, in Strasbourg
20:59, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 Austria lifts its veto on Bulgaria and Romania becoming full members of theSchengen free-travel area
Austria lifts its veto on Bulgaria and Romania becoming full members of theSchengen free-travel area
20:34, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
 A case of monkeypox registered in Sofia
A case of monkeypox registered in Sofia
19:42, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 MP Kiril Petkov replied to Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov: "Pathetic thugs - I will give up my immunity right away."
MP Kiril Petkov replied to Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov: "Pathetic thugs - I will give up my immunity right away."
19:02, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
 Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of' 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' co-leader Kiril Petkov
Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of' 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' co-leader Kiril Petkov
17:25, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 340,000 pensioners will receive 100 BGN Christmas bonus
340,000 pensioners will receive 100 BGN Christmas bonus
16:25, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
 President to begin on Dec 10 consultations on forming a government
President to begin on Dec 10 consultations on forming a government
16:09, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Panagyurishte celebrates 75 years since the discovery of Thracian gold treasure
Panagyurishte celebrates 75 years since the discovery of Thracian gold treasure
14:06, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, is on a working visit to the USA
Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, is on a working visit to the USA
Famous Bulgarian mountain climber Doychin Vassilev passed away
Famous Bulgarian mountain climber Doychin Vassilev passed away
Foreign Ministry seeks opportunities for safe departure of Bulgarian citizens from Syria
Foreign Ministry seeks opportunities for safe departure of Bulgarian citizens from Syria
President Radev meets the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, in Strasbourg
President Radev meets the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, in Strasbourg
MP Kiril Petkov replied to Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov: "Pathetic thugs - I will give up my immunity right away."
MP Kiril Petkov replied to Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov: "Pathetic thugs - I will give up my immunity right away."
Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of' 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' co-leader Kiril Petkov
Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of' 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' co-leader Kiril Petkov
Топ 24
Най-четени
Пирамидата BETL: Хиляди българи са инвестирали над 80 млн. долара в схемата с батерии
Пирамидата BETL: Хиляди българи са инвестирали над 80 млн. долара в...
Президентът Румен Радев стартира консултациите с партиите
Президентът Румен Радев стартира консултациите с партиите
В София е регистриран случай на маймунска шарка
В София е регистриран случай на маймунска шарка
Гледайте световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща по БНТ 3
Гледайте световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща...
Кирил Петков отговори на Сарафов: Жалки мафиоти - веднага ще си дам имунитета
Кирил Петков отговори на Сарафов: Жалки мафиоти - веднага ще си дам...
Проектобюджет 2025: По-високи акцизи за алкохол и цигари, еднократен данък 15% при недекларирани доходи
Проектобюджет 2025: По-високи акцизи за алкохол и цигари,...
Боряна Калейн прекрати състезателната си кариера
Боряна Калейн прекрати състезателната си кариера
Борислав Сарафов поиска имунитета на Кирил Петков
Борислав Сарафов поиска имунитета на Кирил Петков
Загуби на вода и с новия водопровод на Шумен, тревожно е нивото на язовир "Тича"
Загуби на вода и с новия водопровод на Шумен, тревожно е нивото на...
Карлос Насар е най-търсената личност в "Гугъл"
Карлос Насар е най-търсената личност в "Гугъл"