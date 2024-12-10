Iliana Ivanova is appointed to the European Court of Auditors

The Council of the European Union appointed Iliana Ivanova as a member of the European Court of Auditors (ECA) from Bulgaria, the institution said on December 10.

Her term in offfice starts on 1 January 2025 and will end on 31 December 2030.

Until recently, Ivanova was the European Commissioner responsible for innovation, research, culture, education and youth. Before that, she was a member of the European Court of Auditors from 2013 to 2023, during which time she served as chair of the ECA's Audit Quality Control Committee and, as Dean of Audit Chamber II, was responsible for audit assignments related to regional, social and cohesion policy.

