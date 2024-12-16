НОВИНИ
In a conversation with the European Council President: PM Glavchev confirmed Bulgaria's position on the European integration of North Macedonia

димитър главчев рамката бюджета известна стремим еврозоната
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:47, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev reaffirmed Bulgaria's position on the accession of the Republic of North Macedonia to the European Union. The issue was the focus of a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Glavchev and the President of the European Council, António Costa. The two spoke on the occasion of the preparation of the regular meeting of the European Council on 19 December, which will be the first to be chaired by Costa, the Council of Ministers said on December 16.

"European results cannot be achieved through non-European behaviour," the Prime Minister stressed.

Glavchev reiterated that Bulgaria supports North Macedonia's European integration, provided that the agreements in the 2017 Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness, and Cooperation between the two countries are upheld, along with the implementation of key reforms related to human rights, the rule of law, and good neighborly relations.

Glavchev also stated that there is complete consensus in Bulgarian society on this issue and that no Bulgarian Prime Minister—whether interim or regular—would support a position different from the one officially adopted by the National Assembly. He stressed that Bulgaria remains committed to the European perspective of the region, but differences must be resolved through constructive dialogue and mutual respect.

During the call, caretaker Prime Minister Glavchev congratulated António Costa on assuming his role as European Council President, wishing him success in strengthening the unity of the European Union.

Costa, in turn, congratulated Bulgaria on its full integration into the Schengen Area. Glavchev expressed gratitude for the support of all member states and European institutions, reaffirming that Bulgaria's forthcoming accession to the Eurozone remains a key political priority.

The situation in Ukraine will be at the forefront of the leaders' discussions in Brussels. Member states will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary. The meeting will be an opportunity for leaders to send a united and unequivocal message of support to Ukraine for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

Other key issues for the European leaders' meeting will include EU enlargement, migration, the situation in the Middle East, and EU-US relations.

