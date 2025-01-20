Ivaylo Ivanov resigned as chief of the political cabinet of the Minister of Interior

Ivaylo Ivanov has resigned from his post as Chief of Staff to Interior Minister Daniel Mitov and is no longer part of the Ministry's team, BNT News has learned.

According to our information, he stated that he does not want to be a reason for tension in society.

Ivanov was appointed as Chief of Staff to Minister Daniel Mitov on Friday, January 17. This was the first appointment of the new cabinet, which faced sharp criticism from opposition representatives.

The Ministry of the Interior confirmed that Ivaylo Ivanov resigned this morning from his position as head of the political cabinet of Interior Minister Daniel Mitov. The reason for his resignation is likely the criticism the appointment received from the opposition and the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria.

The criticism stems from Ivanov's role as Secretary General of the Ministry of the Interior during the protests in 2020. At that time, it was found that police officers used violence against protesters under the columns of the Council of Ministers. As Secretary General, Ivanov initiated an investigation which found that police officers had committed misconduct while ensuring order at the protests and they were punished.

Criticism and remarks about Ivaylo Ivanov's appointment were heard from both the Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF and the BSP - United Left parties.

Ivanov himself requested to step down, stating that he did not want to be a source of tension, either in society or within the ruling majority.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov also commented on the issue, telling his party members that the government has far more important tasks than becoming the target of attacks from day one.







