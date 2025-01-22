НОВИНИ
January 24 will be a non-school day for students in Pernik due to "Surva" mummers festival

сурва отново гости софия
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:48, 22.01.2025
Friday, January 24, will be a non-school day for students in Pernik, the municipal administration said.

The decision was taken because of the 31st edition of the International Festival of Masquerade Games "Surva 2025".

Nearly 200 participants from the 'Surva' mummers festival visited Sofia (see pics)

The traditional youth masquerade parade "Survakariada" will be held on the first day of the forum, in which almost all schools in the municipality of Pernik will perform with their groups.

Over 12,000 participants, including survakari, kukeri, babugeri, djamalari, and foreign groups, will be part of the "Surva" programme in Pernik.

The masquerade parades will begin on Friday, January 24, and will continue on Saturday and Sunday, January 25 and 26, allowing all those interested to showcase their region's traditions to the public.

