January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev

17:05, 30.01.2025
On January 30, Bulgaria marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Dr. Zhelyu Zhelev.

In his memory, at 14:30, a memorial service was be held at the Patriarchal Cathedral of "St. Alexander Nevsky," led by His Holiness, Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil, for the repose of his soul.

Zhelev left a lasting impact on the democratic transition of the country. He was one of the initiators and organisers of the first informal opposition organisations against the totalitarian rule in the late 1980s.

Zhelyu Zhelev was the first president elected in direct democratic elections in 1992, with Blaga Dimitrova as Vice President. He served in this role until January 1997. As Head of State, Zhelev played a crucial role in preserving civil peace in the country during exceptionally difficult and perilous times.

