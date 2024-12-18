НОВИНИ
Kiril Petkov: 'We Continue the Change' have two conditions to participate in talks for government with GERB

кирил петков имат две условия участват разговори правителство герб
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:26, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Слушай новините днес

"We Continue the Change" (WCC) is closely monitoring the negotiations between GERB-UDF and "Democratic Bulgaria" but will only participate if a declaration for a "sanitary cordon" around "MRF-New Beginning" is signed and the discussions are about a neutral, non-partisan Prime Minister, WCC co-chair Kiril Petkov said on December 18 during a press briefing in Parliament, regarding the ongoing negotiations for forming a cabinet led by GERB-UDF and "Democratic Bulgaria."

"We are carefully watching their negotiations and will only participate if the declaration is signed and the discussion is about a neutral prime minister. We will not compromise on these two points. I believe our colleagues share the same priorities. We think it's impossible to take Boyko Borissov by the hand and pull him out of the dark room of Peevski, while they think they can achieve that through talks," Petkov said.

He also highlighted the importance of the parliamentary committees, emphasizing that if the legal committee is not established this week, there will be no chance of stopping Borislav Sarafov, the acting Prosecutor General.

Additionally, Petkov mentioned that WCC-DB will propose shortening the parliamentary holiday break for the MPs.

