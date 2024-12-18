GERB-UDF leader Borissov: Government-forming talks going well so far

GERB leader, Boyko Borissov, on December 18 stated that the negotiations for forming a majority and government are progressing well, and that the less discussion there is in public, the better the chances for success. He added that once a basic framework for the programme is established, the "There Is Such a People" (TISP) party will also join the talks.

According to the GERB leader, Bulgaria is bound to succeed in forming a regular government because of the international situation.

Borissov also said that yesterday he had talked with the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and during this conversation it became clear that in the past 2-3 years both in the EU and NATO there have been processes concerning the Republic of North Macedonia that have developed without Bulgaria's involvement, from which the country has lost.

Borissov also commented that Assen Vassilev (of We Continue the Change) and Delyan Peevski (of MRF-New Beginning) are preventing the formation of a regular government.

Since the beginning of the week, a negotiating team from GERB-UDF has been in talks to find a majority for forming a government.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News