"Police Officer of the Year" awards presented today

Caretaker Minister of Interior, Atanas Ilkov, and the leadership of the Ministry of Interior presented awards to police officers and teams who have proven high professionalism in the performance of their duties in 2024.

връчват наградите полицай годината
Снимка: Tihomir Ignatov
17:55, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Слушай новините днес

The "Police Officer of the Year" awards ceremony was held today, December 17. in Sofia, for 31st time. The event was attended by caretaker Minister of Interior, Atanas Ilkov, Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, and representatives of the political leadership.

Amid the awards, the police trade union announced readiness to protest if salaries in the sector are not raised from the beginning of 2025.

According to the draft budget for 2025, Ministry of Interior employees are expected to receive higher wages. However, if this does not happen or if there are significant changes, the union is prepared to take strike action. Caretaker Minister, Atanas Ilkov, expressed optimism, stating that he believes the expectations of police officers will be met.

Photo by BTA

The "Police Officer of the Year" award went to Junior Inspector Martin Nanchev from the Tsarevo Border Police Department, who was recognized for intercepting a yacht carrying marijuana, amphetamines, and cocaine. The first individual award was presented to Vladimir Petrov.

