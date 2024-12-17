Should TikTok be banned in Bulgaria?

The principal of Sofia’s 119th School, Diyan Stamatov, has called for the social media platform TikTok to be banned in Bulgaria. This comes after an incident involving a dangerous video challenge on the platform. TIs there any way to introduce such a ban and what impact social media has on children's mental health.

In an interview on BNT's programme The Day Begins, Stamatov commented, "They engaged for about 10 seconds in the latest dangerous trend on TikTok. It's another challenge, following harmful examples like the 'Blue Whale', holding onto train ropes, and jumping from heights, all of which come from TikTok."

He emphasized that parents often do not have control over their children's use of mobile devices, and with the widespread influence of harmful content among young people, it is time for institutions to take action.

Stamatov also mentioned that the school has started collecting students' phones in the morning to ensure a safe learning environment.

"The digital world has captivated today's young generation to such an extent. The language is different, the communication is different."

