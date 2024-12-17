Vice President Iliana Iotova is optimistic about the formation of a regular cabinet

Vice President, Iliana Iotova, on December 17, expressed optimism that the ongoing talks between GERB-UDF and other political formations invited for consultations will contribute to the formation of a regular government. She called on the parties to create a joint legislative programme and outline the priorities of the future cabinet with clear deadlines.

Iliana Iotova, Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria, stated:

"I am optimistic. Yesterday's talks filled me with hope because the fact that they will continue today indicates that there is room for dialogue and negotiations. It is also positive, in my opinion, that all the parties invited by the leading political force (GERB-UDF) are not just showing up to talk, but have specific demands and conditions. This approach is very different from the well-known 'assemblage' where, until the end, it was unclear what exactly connected the parties and what they aimed to achieve."

***

'Assemblage' is the word often used to refer to the cooperation between the power sharing patners in the previous government – the reformist anti-corruption alliance We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria and the centre-right GERB-UDF.

