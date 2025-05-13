БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
President Rumen Radev: The New Majority in Parliament Violated the Constitution

In its fear of the voice of the Bulgarian people regarding a referendum on the country's readiness to adopt the euro in 2026, the new parliamentary majority today trampled the Constitution and the laws by using the Speaker of the National Assembly. This is stated in a position by President Rumen Radev following Parliament's Speaker Nataliya Kiselova’s refusal to submit to the National Assembly for consideration the proposal of the Head of State to hold a national referendum asking whether Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency in 2026, the press office of the Presidency said on May 13.

Parliament Speaker Returned the Request for a Referendum on the Euro to President Radev

According to the President, Kiselova’s directive “destroys what little trust remains in the institutions and exposes their false claims of working in the public interest and respecting the people’s will.”

“The parliamentary majority is marching toward the eurozone, but distancing Bulgaria from the Europe of democracy and the law," the President added.

On May 9, President Rumen Radev announced in an address to the nation and the National Assembly that he would submit a proposal to Parliament for a national referendum on the adoption of the euro.

Today, May 13, Speaker of Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova, issued a directive rejecting the President’s proposal as inadmissible.

A position in support of introducing the euro as of January 1, 2026, has been signed by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev. Zhelyazkov announced today that the purpose of this position is to assure Bulgaria’s European Union partners that the country values the rule of law, functions as a state governed by law, and honours its commitments.

