БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Румен Радев: Новото мнозинство в парламента...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Премиерът Желязков: Адмирации за Киселова
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Киселова върна като "недопустимо" предложението...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
От “Възраждане” настояват за оставката на...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Потвърдено: НС няма да подложи на разглеждане внесеното...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Теменужка Петкова: Продължаваме активната работа България...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Joining the Eurozone from January 1, 2026 Remains Bulgaria's Key Priority and Strategic Objective

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
EN
Запази
ключов приоритет стратегическа цел еврозоната обзор

The European Commission and the European Central Bank will present their extraordinary convergence reports on Bulgaria at the beginning of June, as planned, Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, told BNT on May 13.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova reassured European institutions in Brussels that, despite the President’s call for a referendum, the adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026, remains a key priority for the country.

Temenuzhka Petkova - Minister of Finance:
"First and foremost, I must begin by stating that despite the President’s attempts to divert our country from achieving its strategic goal — Eurozone membership — the government and I, as Finance Minister, continue our active efforts to ensure that Bulgaria takes its rightful place in the Eurozone.
The next important step in this process relates to the convergence reports, which we expect to be released at the beginning of June.

The European institutions have confirmed their commitment to following the pre-established schedule regarding the preparation and review of the convergence reports for Bulgaria.
In conclusion, we can say that Bulgaria is moving confidently toward achieving its strategic priority: the country’s accession to the Eurozone as of January 1, 2026 — despite everything."

Valdis Dombrovskis - Commissioner for the Euro: "I cannot comment on political developments in Bulgaria, but I did have a discussion with Finance Minister Petkova.
We met together with a representative from the European Central Bank and the President of the Eurogroup.
The message from the Bulgarian government, as well as from the Bulgarian National Bank, is very clear — Bulgarian authorities remain committed to their request for convergence reports.
We at the European Commission, along with the European Central Bank, are continuing work on these reports as scheduled. Our aim is to finalise them at the beginning of June.
The next steps will depend on the content of the report.
Last year, Bulgaria met three of the four criteria. The one criterion we will be closely monitoring in the convergence report — and which is very close to being met — is inflation."

Temenuzhka Petkova - Minister of Finance:
"Today, the good news from Brussels for Bulgaria continues.
Just a few hours ago, the European Commission published its assessment of Bulgaria’s medium-term fiscal-structural plan for the period 2025 to 2028, and the evaluation is positive.
This is an extremely positive development for Bulgaria, as this plan outlines the country’s financial framework for the next three years, and a favourable assessment means that Bulgaria will maintain stable and sustainable public finances."

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за столичните ученици
1
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за...
Потвърдено: НС няма да подложи на разглеждане внесеното от Радев искане за референдум за еврото
2
Потвърдено: НС няма да подложи на разглеждане внесеното от Радев...
От “Възраждане” настояват за оставката на Наталия Киселова
3
От “Възраждане” настояват за оставката на Наталия Киселова
Президентът Румен Радев: Новото мнозинство в парламента погази Конституцията, употреби председателя на НС
4
Президентът Румен Радев: Новото мнозинство в парламента погази...
Киселова върна като "недопустимо" предложението на Радев за референдум
5
Киселова върна като "недопустимо" предложението на Радев...
Теменужка Петкова: Продължаваме активната работа България да заеме място в еврозоната
6
Теменужка Петкова: Продължаваме активната работа България да заеме...

Най-четени

Преди парада в Москва: Украински дронове затвориха летище за пристигащите гости
1
Преди парада в Москва: Украински дронове затвориха летище за...
В "Люлин" и "Младост" живеят по над 100 000 души, в област Видин населението е 70 542 души
2
В "Люлин" и "Младост" живеят по над 100 000...
Президентът Румен Радев внася в НС предложение за референдум за еврото
3
Президентът Румен Радев внася в НС предложение за референдум за еврото
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за столичните ученици
4
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за...
Проф. Пламен Киров: НС трябва да се произнесе по предложението на президента
5
Проф. Пламен Киров: НС трябва да се произнесе по предложението на...
Автобус с военнослужещи катастрофира тази нощ в Прохода на Републиката
6
Автобус с военнослужещи катастрофира тази нощ в Прохода на Републиката

More from: Politics

President Rumen Radev: The New Majority in Parliament Violated the Constitution
President Rumen Radev: The New Majority in Parliament Violated the Constitution
Parliament Speaker Returned the Request for a Referendum on the Euro to President Radev Parliament Speaker Returned the Request for a Referendum on the Euro to President Radev
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
'Vazrazhdane' Demands the Resignation of Parliament's Speaker Nataliya Kiselova 'Vazrazhdane' Demands the Resignation of Parliament's Speaker Nataliya Kiselova
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Finance Minister Petkova: We Continue Active Efforts for Bulgaria to Take Its Place in the Eurozone Finance Minister Petkova: We Continue Active Efforts for Bulgaria to Take Its Place in the Eurozone
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
WCC-DB Submit Draft Declaration to Parliament Supporting Bulgaria’s Entry into the Eurozone on January 1, 2026 WCC-DB Submit Draft Declaration to Parliament Supporting Bulgaria’s Entry into the Eurozone on January 1, 2026
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
GERB-UDF: The Proposal for Referendum on Adopting the Euro Contravenes the Constitution GERB-UDF: The Proposal for Referendum on Adopting the Euro Contravenes the Constitution
Чете се за: 07:35 мин.

Водещи новини

Твърдо "НЕ": Киселова върна предложението за референдум на президента (ОБЗОР)
Твърдо "НЕ": Киселова върна предложението за референдум...
Чете се за: 08:47 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев: Новото мнозинство в парламента погази Конституцията, употреби председателя на НС Президентът Румен Радев: Новото мнозинство в парламента погази Конституцията, употреби председателя на НС
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за столичните ученици София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за столичните ученици
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Ключов приоритет и стратегическа цел: Еврозоната (ОБЗОР) Ключов приоритет и стратегическа цел: Еврозоната (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Деница Сачева: Президентът дължи обяснение защо хвърли този коктейл...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Преговори за мир в Украйна: Ще седнат ли на една маса Путин и...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
По света
Сделки за милиарди и геополитика - очакванията от Близкоизточната...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
По света
ГДБОП предупреждава за фишинг измами от името на БНТ
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ