Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: No Conditions for Early Elections, As There Is No Viable Political Alternative

“Elections can only be discussed when there is an alternative — at present, there is none,” commented Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov in response to questions on whether the situation in Varna could lead to early parliamentary elections.

Zhelyazkov was speaking during a visit to the Krumovo Air Base, where he inspected the readiness of the Armed Forces to respond to wildfires and other emergency situations. He also confirmed that the BG-ALERT warning system is functioning effectively.

"However, 67 municipalities are left to go through the training, just as the district governors were able to go through the training in two days and as you can see in many of the cases where there is early warning through the system, people are prepared, the preventive activities are much more appropriate and effective and the mayors of these 67 municipalities to be so good to join the training because it is for the good of the people. This is an invitation from my side then we will look for other forms to stimulate their willingness to be part of BG - ALERT," said Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. “However, 67 municipalities still need to undergo the training—just as the regional governors managed to complete it within two days. As you can see in many cases, when early warnings are issued through the system, people are prepared, and the preventive measures taken are much more appropriate and effective. I urge the mayors of these 67 municipalities to kindly take part in the training, as it is for the good of the people. This is an invitation from me personally; afterwards, we will look for other ways to encourage their willingness to be part of BG-ALERT,” Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said.

He reported that within a year, the Armed Forces have doubled their operational capacity.

“This year, we have twice as many trained teams, and by next year we will be ready to deploy additional helicopters for these operations,” he noted.

He pointed out that numerous teams across the country, involving hundreds of military personnel, are engaged in disaster and emergency response activities—search and rescue, evacuations, and all other operations that require specialised intervention and technical equipment.

“This civil function of managing critical situations during peacetime, in defence of national security, is of exceptional importance,” Zhelyazkov stated.

He noted that two wildfires are currently burning—one in Rila Monastery Nature Park and another near Sandanski—both of which are being brought under control.

“Last year, vast areas of forest were destroyed by wildfires. Unfortunately, 95% of these fires are caused by human activity—whether through negligence, intent, or error. Hundreds of millions are spent each year to deal with disasters, to protect Bulgaria’s nature and people’s property. The scale of these damages is truly incalculable,” Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov pointed out.

Photos by BTA

With a formal military formation, the personnel of Krumovo Air Base welcomed Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, who inspected the Armed Forces’ readiness to respond to wildfires and other emergency situations.

The 24th Air Base at Krumovo houses the military teams and helicopters involved in firefighting operations. During the visit, officials also presented the comprehensive measures taken by institutions to address natural disasters, as well as the operational plans and available resources for fire protection and response.