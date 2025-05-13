Finance Minister Petkova: We Continue Active Efforts for Bulgaria to Take Its Place in the Eurozone

Despite President Rumen Radev’s attempts to divert the country from achieving its strategic objective—membership in the Eurozone—the Bulgarian government and I, as Minister of Finance, continue our active efforts for Bulgaria to take its rightful place in the Eurozone, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said in Brussels on May 13.

She emphasised that the country’s preparation for euro adoption is progressing steadily and is regularly discussed in monthly meetings with European partners.

“Yesterday, I presented the latest updates on our work over the past month, as well as the recent developments on the issue in Bulgaria. I informed European institutions that our accession to the Eurozone on January 1, 2026, remains a top priority and we are confidently moving towards this,” Petkova added.

According to her, joining the Eurozone will allow Bulgaria to maintain its economic and financial stability during these geopolitically turbulent times.