Pension Disparities: Why Do Women in Bulgaria Receive Less Than Men?

The average national pension for men according to the National Social Insurance Institute is BGN 1,075.02, while for women only BGN 797.51.

Women in Bulgaria continue to receive considerably lower pensions than men, according to data from the National Social Security Institute (NSSI). As of July 2025, the average monthly pension for men stands at BGN 1,075.02, while for women it is just BGN 797.51—a gap of nearly BGN 280.

The reasons for the large differences in pensions between men and women are shorter insurance periods, later entry into the labour market, maternity-related career breaks and earlier retirement. In addition, women are often employed in lower-paid, less-skilled jobs, resulting in lower insurable income and, consequently, smaller pensions.

On the positive side, women tend to draw pensions for much longer than men.

"Women receive their pensions for an average of around 19 and a half years—roughly seven years longer than men," noted former social minister Hristina Hristova.


"When widow’s pensions are added—due to women’s longer life expectancy—this leads to a partial levelling of the overall pension income between men and women," explained Adrian Nikolov, Senior Economist at the Institute for Market Economics.

Pension levels also vary widely by region, influenced by local economic development. In Sofia and Burgas, average pensions exceed BGN 1,000, while in Kardzhali they are just over BGN 700. These regional differences have a direct impact on pensioners' quality of life.

"Pensioners in smaller settlements and economically underdeveloped regions have a noticeably lower standard of living," said Nikolov.

"This is mainly due to the socio-economic profiles of the regions—whether they offer quality employment with good remuneration or are dominated by low-paid sectors," added Hristova.

Experts explain that pensioners’ incomes in Bulgaria continue to slightly lag behind the pace of convergence with average European standards.

“There was significant catching up in 2022, when a major increase was applied under the Swiss rule. Since it is based on changes in inflation and contributory income, its design is aimed at maintaining the purchasing power of pensions, rather than improving pensioners’ standard of living,” explained Adrian Nikolov.

“The pension income replacement rate – which reflects how much of a person’s employment income is replaced by their pension – has increased substantially in Bulgaria and is now at the average EU level, around 55%,” said Hristina Hristova.

At present, the replacement rate stands at approximately 55%, but the declining number of people of working age contributing to the pension system remains a major challenge.

