Reactions in Parliament after the Arrest of the Mayor of Varna

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
EN
живо заседание народното събрание
Снимка: BTA

The arrest of the Mayor of the coastal city of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, remained at the centre of political debate in Parliament today, July 16.

“Democracy in Bulgaria is under attack.” This was the reaction from the 'We continue the /change- Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition regarding the arrest of the Varna mayor and deputy chairman of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB).

Boyko Borisov referred back to when GERB mayors were arrested, linking tonight’s planned protests to recent achievements such as Bulgaria’s entry into the Eurozone and the safeguarding of funds under the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The leader of “Vazrazhdane” (Revival) said it was the first time he had seen protests defending corruption. Meanwhile, “Velichie” (Grandeur) proposed that Parliament should suspend its work until the case with the Mayor of Varna is resolved.

Nikolay Denkov, co-chair of the WCC-DB parliamentary group:
“Democracy in Bulgaria is under attack. Following the arrest of political figures, we have also witnessed trade union leaders like Todor Kapitanov being targeted. The goal is to intimidate people. To defeat evil, only one thing is needed: good people doing nothing. Tomorrow may be too late. If repression is not confronted at its inception, it leads to dictatorship. We are not afraid.”

Ivelin Mihaylov, chairperson of the “Velichie” parliamentary group:
“We should stop working until this issue is resolved because we are here, and Blagomir Kotsev is in detention. It is not pleasant for him there—such an intelligent man who has not deserved this. We will support tonight’s protest and propose that Parliament suspend its work.”

Boyko Borisov, leader of GERB: “When my mayors were arrested… Boyko Rashkov [former Interior Minister], and you remember when one mayor had his wedding guest list taken away and they claimed that was to buy votes? Those were the ones with clubs, right? The ones who were setting off fireworks and drinking champagne? I do not seek revenge on them—life does that. The one above punishes them. Their people gave the signals in Sofia, not us. How can Bulgaria join Schengen and the Eurozone and there be no protests? That’s unheard of. There must be strong protests. GERB fulfilled the tasks for which we joined this government... Whatever the people decide.”

- BNT: Elections?

“If it continues like this, it’s best to count again.”

- BNT: Wouldn't it be dangerous to enter the eurozone with a caretaker government?

“It’s dangerous, of course. That’s why they are gathering tonight. They want it to be dangerous, they want chaos.”

The “Vazrazhdane” party announced they expect the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) to submit the next vote of no confidence and expressed dissatisfaction with the delay.

