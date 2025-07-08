Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, Has Been Detained

The Mayor of the coastal city of Varna was detained on July 8, BNT learned. The arrest is on suspicion of corruption involving an individual with parliamentary immunity.

The investigation is being conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission and concerns allegedly rigged public procurement contracts for construction projects worth 5 million BGN (approx. 2.5 million EUR).

According to sources close to the investigation, in addition to Blagomir Kotsev, a Member of Parliament is also implicated in the scheme.

Bogdan Bogdanov, MP from the WCC-DB (We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria) coalition, wrote in a post on Facebook that the operation took place at the municipal offices in the coastal city and confirmed that "Mayor Kotsev has been detained."