Two Arrested in Sofia with Over 55 kg of Drugs, Including Record Amount of Fentanyl

Officers from the Sofia Directorate of Interior have uncovered a drug depot believed to have supplied major drug dealers across the Bulgarian capital.

During a police operation at a house in the Orlandovtsi district, authorities seized more than 55 kilograms of narcotics. The haul included 40 kg of methamphetamine, over 3 kg of cocaine, around 3 kg of marijuana, and more than 10 kg of the highly dangerous opioid fentanyl.

Police also discovered a tablet-pressing machine, used to manufacture pills, along with two automatic firearms and two pistols.

Two people — a man and a woman — were arrested during the operation.

According to Lyubomir Nikolov, director of the Sofia Directorate of Interior, the man is 50 years old and has a criminal record, while the 55-year-old woman has no prior offences.

Investigators believe the property functioned as a central storage facility supplying key drug dealers in Sofia. Searches and investigative actions were still ongoing at the time of the announcement.

Nikolov noted that heroin production has largely ceased, leading traffickers to use fentanyl as a substitute. However, he warned that fentanyl is significantly more dangerous, as even small dosing errors can result in fatal overdoses.