BNT Officially Receives 'Host Welcome Pack' for Eurovision 2027

Milena Milotinova, Director General of Bulgarian National Television (BNT), on June 9 officially received the ‘Host Welcome Pack’ from Eurovision Director, Martin Green, for the preparation of the next edition of the contest, which will be held in Bulgaria in 2027.

The package is handed over by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to the public service broadcaster hosting the contest. The ‘Host Welcome Pack’ contains comprehensive guidelines, requirements, and essential information from the EBU, designed to assist the host broadcaster in planning and executing the event.

It provides the framework for all major aspects of hosting, from organisation and production to coordination with the EBU and international partners.

"Congratulations to DARA, BNT and Bulgaria on the victory. You are now officially the host of Eurovision 2027," said Martin Green.

For her part, Milena Milotinova highlighted the significance of BNT and Bulgaria hosting the forthcoming edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, as well as the importance of the partnership with the EBU and the support the organisation provides to public service broadcasters in delivering one of the biggest music events in the world.