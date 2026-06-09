BNT is not just looking for a host city to hold the competition. It is looking for a partner – a municipality that will go all the way with BNT in organising the contest next year, BNT Director General Milena Milotinova told The Day Begins morning programme on June 9.

According to Milotinova, Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Burgas have already received the bidding guidelines and will compete for the right to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Four Bulgarian cities – Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Burgas – will compete to host Eurovision next year. Milena Milotinova explained that the process is still at an early stage, with the candidates now preparing and submitting their bid documentation.

Yesterday, a first meeting was held with representatives of the four municipalities, during which the technical and organisational requirements set by the EBU for hosting Eurovision. were presented.

“They are only now beginning to submit their bid documents and enter the actual bidding process. Yesterday, we held our first meeting with them and presented the EBU’s requirements for the Eurovision Song Contest. They also had the opportunity to ask questions not only to BNT as the host broadcaster, but also to Andreas Schmit, EBU Event and Security Manager, who has been involved with Eurovision for more than ten years. I believe the mayors received comprehensive answers to their questions.”

Milotinova highlighted that Eurovision is a project of enormous scale and a significant long-term investment in the country’s economy.

She stressed that BNT is not simply looking for a suitable venue, but for a municipality willing to become an active partner throughout the entire organisation of the contest:

“BNT is not just looking for a place to hold the competition. It is looking for a partner – a municipality that will go all the way with BNT in organising the contest next year.”

The Director General of the public service broadcaster stressed that preparing for an event of this scale is a complex and lengthy process that requires close coordination between institutions.

“We have an enormous amount of work ahead of us. The contest is not simply a single evening – the Grand Final night, preceded by the semi-finals, which are broadcast live by EBU member broadcasters participating in the competition. Above all, the contest involves a complex preparatory process, with numerous administrative procedures and a great deal of creativity. The host municipality will therefore be a key player in this process, which is why BNT is looking for a partner, not just a venue to host the contest.”

Milotinova also noted that preparations for hosting the event began immediately after DARA’s victory and Bulgaria winning the competition. She once again thanked Bulgarian government for its swift commitment to supporting the hosting preparations.

Milena Milotinova expressed confidence that the host city will be selected by the end of July, although the deadline set by the EBU is the end of August.

At the end of the interview, Milena Milotinova highlighted that BNT will broadcast all 104 matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which begins on 11 June and runs until 19 July.

Viewers will be able to follow the matches on BNT 1 and BNT 3, accompanied by extensive studio coverage featuring prominent guests and expert commentators in Sofia, as well as live reports from the broadcaster’s teams in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

She added with a smile that, for one month, the world will revolve around football and said she expects BNT’s coverage to attract viewers of all ages.