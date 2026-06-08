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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Hosting Eurovision: Which City Will Be the Host?

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Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
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домакинството евровизия градът домакин песенния конкурс
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The competition between Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Burgas to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest has begun. Today, June 8, the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) familiarised the candidate cities with the requirements.

When it will become clear which city will be chosen as host?

Milena Milotinova on Eurovision: the scale of the event is enormous – it represents a long-term investment in the economy.

The Bulgarian National Television and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) presented the requirements and technical specifications to the four cities in Bulgaria that are bidding to host the next edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

These are Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Burgas, and they will each need to meet a wide range of criteria in order for the contest to be held there.

The city chosen to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest is expected to be selected by the end of July, said Milena Milotinova, Director General of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

In principle, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) requires that this decision be made by August, but procedures are being expedited so that the administration of the winning city can launch its public procurement processes in time.

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: “There is a very wide range of requirements, including for the cultural programme that the host city proposes, as well as for the venue and accompanying infrastructure. A working group will evaluate their proposals.”

She also expressed gratitude for the swift response of the Bulgarian government immediately after Bulgaria’s hosting was announced, noting that it had declared its support for the event.

Andreas Schmit, European Broadcasting Union: “BNT will not only be the organiser; it will be a partner with the host city so that Eurovision can be developed as a complete event. This is not a matter of two to three months of organisation, but a full year of intensive preparation.”

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