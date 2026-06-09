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Eurovision Director Martin Green: Bulgaria Impresses with Rapid Response in Preparations for the 2027 Contest

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директорът евровизия мартин грийн българия впечатлява бърза реакция подготовката

Bulgaria has received high international praise for its exceptionally swift and professional preparations to host Eurovision 2027, after organising the key stages of the prestigious event within a remarkably short period.

This became clear following a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov, Eurovision Director Martin Green, and BNT Director General Milena Milotinova on June 9.

Significant progress was reported in Bulgaria's preparations for hosting the music contest.

Martin Green emphasised that the speed and efficiency with which the Bulgarian government and state institutions had organised the necessary preparations had made a strong impression.

“Bulgaria has impressed all of us with its exceptionally rapid response and professional approach to the preparations. There has never been a comparable case in the history of the contest. This gives us every reason to expect a successful hosting and a truly unforgettable cultural event,” Green said.

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov expressed his gratitude to the singer DARA, whose victory gave Bulgaria the opportunity to host Eurovision next year.

“This is an exceptional opportunity to showcase our rich culture and creative potential to the world, while delivering long-term benefits for the country,” Hristov said.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that hosting Eurovision provides Bulgaria with a unique opportunity to promote its cultural heritage to an international audience and generate significant economic and reputational benefits.

The meeting took place as part of the active preparations for hosting the contest, with participants also discussing the next steps in organising the event.

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