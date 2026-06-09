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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria's Government and State Institutions Praised for Speed and Efficiency in Preparations for Hosting Eurovision 2027

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Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
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евровизия 2027 подготовката българия домакинството

Significant progress in Bulgaria’s preparations to host Eurovision has been reported following a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov, Eurovision Director Martin Green, and Bulgarian National Television (BNT) Director General Milena Milotinova.

During the meeting, Martin Green emphasised that the speed and efficiency with which the Bulgarian government and state institutions have organised the necessary preparations had made a strong impression. He noted that there has never been a comparable case in the history of the contest, providing strong grounds for confidence in a successful hosting.

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov expressed his appreciation to singer DARA, whose victory has given Bulgaria the opportunity to host Eurovision next year.

Photos by Desislava Kulelieva, BNT

Later, BNT Director General Milena Milotinova received the official ‘Host Welcome Pack’ from Eurovision Director Martin Green.

The ‘Host Welcome Pack’ contains comprehensive guidelines, requirements, and essential information from the EBU, designed to assist the host broadcaster in planning and executing the complex event. It provides the framework for work across all major aspects of hosting, from organisation and production to coordination with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and international partners.

Martin Green, Director of Eurovision: “Once again, congratulations on winning Eurovision 2026. Congratulations to DARA, congratulations to BNT and congratulations to Bulgaria. You are now officially the host of the Eurovision Song Contest 2027. We wish you the very best of luck with the organisation and look forward to the outstanding work you will do over the coming year. With this package, we welcome you and say: ‘Welcome to the Eurovision Song Contest family.’”

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT:

“Thank you. We are delighted to be the next host of Eurovision. Thank you for the full support you are providing. We are counting on our joint efforts to make Bulgaria an excellent host.”

Milena Milotinova on Eurovision 2027 Hosting Preparations: BNT Will Select Not Just a Host City, but 'Partner City' That Will Go All the Way with BNT in Organising the Contest

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