“No War Over Bulgaria”: Protest in Sofia Against Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

Members of the public gathered outside the Ministry of Defence in Sofia on March 13 for a peaceful demonstration, urging that Bulgaria not be drawn into any conflicts. Protesters also demanded the resignation of caretaker Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov.

The protest, organised for the second time by the party Bulgaria Can, was prompted by the recent deployment of US military aircraft at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport.

Police presence in the area was heightened to ensure security.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT