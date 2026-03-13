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The Petrohan case: Relatives of the Victims Protest in Sofia Calling for Transparency in Investigation

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Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
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petrohan case protest demanding transparency institutions

Relatives of those who died in the “Petrohan” case have gathered outside the Palace of Justice in Sofia on March 13, demanding more information from the prosecution and access to investigation documents. They say critical questions remain unanswered regarding the deaths of five men and a 15-year-old boy.

Protesters are gathering tonight outside the Sofia Courthouse , calling for transparency. A month after the tragedy, they insist they still do not have access to key information from the investigation.

Ministry of Interior and Prosecutor’s Office: No External Involvement in the Deaths of the Six Victims in the “Petrohan” Case

Earlier today, the mother of one of the victims, Zlatkov, sent a letter to the media with requests directed at the prosecution.

According to Ralitsa Asenova, there are discrepancies over crucial points, including the timing of Zlatkov’s death. The forensic report indicates it occurred approximately two to three days before his body was discovered, likely on 5 or 6 February.

She also claims that one forensic examination found two different metal projectiles in Zlatkov’s skull, raising questions over whether two different weapons were used. Relatives further allege there are signs of physical impact following death.

The family is demanding additional examinations to be carried out by at least three independent forensic experts to clarify the circumstances of the deaths.

Investigation into the “Petrohan” Case involving the Deaths of Six People: Banking Secrecy Lifted for 44 Accounts

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