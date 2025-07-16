БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Protest Held in Sofia in Support of Arrested Mayor of Varna

Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Participants ask when the acting Prosecutor General will be replaced

протест защита благомир коцев провежда софия

A protest march titled “We Are Not Afraid” is held in Sofia on July 16, organised in support of the arrested mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev. Demonstrators initially gathered in front of the Palace of Justice and are marching toward the old building of the National Assembly.

The event is held under the slogan “Yes to a European Bulgaria, No to a Mafia State”, with participants calling for meaningful judicial reform.

According to the civic initiative “Justice for All”, recent investigations targeting mayors and deputy mayors indicate selective justice and a concerning relationship between the Prosecutor's Office and oligarchic interests. Protesters argue that Bulgaria is veering toward one-man rule.

They also allege that entire parliamentary groups are being dismantled through the use of prosecutorial delays and the shielding of MPs behind parliamentary immunity.

The protesters are also demanding clarity on when acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov will be replaced.

Reactions in Parliament after the Arrest of the Mayor of Varna

