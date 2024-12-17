НОВИНИ
Social kitchen will help vulnerable people in the capital

социална трапезария помага нуждаещи столицата
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
12:55, 17.12.2024
12:55, 17.12.2024
Слушай новините днес

A social kitchen at the "St. Paraskeva" church on Rakovski Street in Sofia will provide help to those in need.

This initiative, organised by the Sofia Municipality, starts today, December 17, for the second consecutive year to support socially vulnerable and homeless people. The campaign will offer food and warm drinks throughout the winter, with the help of social centres and volunteers. The initiative, proposed by Deputy Mayor Nadezhda Bacheva, aims to assist the most vulnerable members of society.

