Social kitchen will help vulnerable people in the capital

A social kitchen at the "St. Paraskeva" church on Rakovski Street in Sofia will provide help to those in need.

This initiative, organised by the Sofia Municipality, starts today, December 17, for the second consecutive year to support socially vulnerable and homeless people. The campaign will offer food and warm drinks throughout the winter, with the help of social centres and volunteers. The initiative, proposed by Deputy Mayor Nadezhda Bacheva, aims to assist the most vulnerable members of society.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News