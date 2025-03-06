НОВИНИ
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov is in Brussels for a meeting of European leaders in support of Ukraine

премиерът желязков участва видео връзка конференция киев организирана зеленски
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:16, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The leaders of the EU member states are holding an extraordinary meeting today, March 6, in Brussels to discuss additional support for Ukraine, in light of the announced halt in military aid from Washington and the rift in relations between the EU and the US.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also attend the meeting.

Bulgaria is represented by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

European leaders will discuss security guarantees aimed at ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine. One of the expected topics is the potential deployment of European troop in Ukraine, in the event of a peace agreement. Another key issue on the agenda is defence.

