НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Oil prices are falling, for how long?

петролът поевтинява докога
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:39, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

In recent days, we have been observing a significant drop in crude oil prices. This morning, the price was $69 per barrel of Brent crude. It is expected that we will remain at these levels because the economic forecasts are not good. This was stated on March 6 in the BNT morning programme "The Day Begins" by Svetoslav Benchev, Chairman of the Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association.

"The stock markets have stopped reacting to Trump's statements because one day they are one thing, and the next day they are another. They are rather reacting to what is happening in the market. And what happened – ultimately, tariffs were imposed on Canada, Mexico, and China, and as a result, we all expect the economy to perform worse. Because the economy is globalized, there will be less demand for oil. For this reason, we have been observing a significant drop in crude oil prices in recent days. We are waiting to see how this trade war will affect the economy. We are also waiting to see what OPEC will do because they were supposed to increase production, but maybe they won't. In this sense, the Saudi energy minister spoke yesterday, saying that they will wait and see what the market decides regarding whether to increase production or not. We need to see how far this drop in crude oil prices will go because, below a certain value, this may jeopardize the production of US shale oil," noted Benchev.

The forecast of the Chairman of the Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association is that these crude oil prices will remain stable.

"The war in the Middle East has long been in the barrel price. What will influence the market more is if Trump imposes sanctions on Iran, which is a major producer. If he does, this might slightly raise the price of oil. Recently, the market has also been affected by what will happen with the war in Ukraine," said Benchev.

He explained that Bulgaria exports fuels to Ukraine, but in quantities much smaller than what we used to export. According to him, Turkey and Poland also export, but with state support.

"We did not receive support from the state, we continue to export, but in small quantities."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

"Pirogov" emergency hospital alerts that every week it deals with cases of paracetamol poisoning
"Pirogov" emergency hospital alerts that every week it deals with cases of paracetamol poisoning
16:10, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov from Brussels: Without the US, Europe is weak
PM Zhelyazkov from Brussels: Without the US, Europe is weak
13:34, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
 Prime Minister Zhelyazkov is in Brussels for a meeting of European leaders in support of Ukraine
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov is in Brussels for a meeting of European leaders in support of Ukraine
13:16, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 Doctors saved the life of a 14-year-old girl who took large amount of paracetamol
Doctors saved the life of a 14-year-old girl who took large amount of paracetamol
12:55, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Ukrainian President Zelensky thanked for Bulgaria's support
Ukrainian President Zelensky thanked for Bulgaria's support
12:22, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 The "Seafarers" detained in the Black Sea remain in custody
The "Seafarers" detained in the Black Sea remain in custody
21:51, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
 Exhibition marking 95th anniversary of the birth of Bulgaria’s famous caricature and cartoon artists, Milko Dikov, will open on March 6
Exhibition marking 95th anniversary of the birth of Bulgaria’s famous caricature and cartoon artists, Milko Dikov, will open on March 6
21:28, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 Series of phone scams targeting elderly people in Plovdiv district
Series of phone scams targeting elderly people in Plovdiv district
21:19, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Medical alert bracelets save lives of older adults living alone in Plovdiv
Medical alert bracelets save lives of older adults living alone in Plovdiv
19:45, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
 Bulgarian authorities disrupted international drug trafficking ring, seized drugs with estimated street value of 4.6 million BGN
Bulgarian authorities disrupted international drug trafficking ring, seized drugs with estimated street value of 4.6 million BGN
19:19, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov will participate in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels
PM Zhelyazkov will participate in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels
19:11, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Bulgaria has withdrawn from hosting UNESCO event and will pay for it to be held in Paris
Bulgaria has withdrawn from hosting UNESCO event and will pay for it to be held in Paris
18:46, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
More from: Economy
What are the results after the third boycott against high prices in major retail chains?
What are the results after the third boycott against high prices in major retail chains?
Building materials are getting more expensive: 40% price hike
Building materials are getting more expensive: 40% price hike
Third Boycott Against Retail Chains, This Time Including Banks
Third Boycott Against Retail Chains, This Time Including Banks
Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show
Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased in January on annual basis, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased in January on annual basis, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
Топ 24
Най-четени
Гледайте европейското първенство по лека атлетика в зала по БНТ 3
Гледайте европейското първенство по лека атлетика в зала по БНТ 3
Бюджет 2025: Депутатите приеха на първо четене бюджета на ДОО
Бюджет 2025: Депутатите приеха на първо четене бюджета на ДОО
Вече ще пътуваме до Великобритания с електронно разрешение
Вече ще пътуваме до Великобритания с електронно разрешение
Окупираните райони на Украйна - издадени са 3,5 милиона руски паспорта
Окупираните райони на Украйна - издадени са 3,5 милиона руски паспорта
България се отказа да бъде домакин на ЮНЕСКО, плаща да се проведе в Париж
България се отказа да бъде домакин на ЮНЕСКО, плаща да се проведе в...
Мъж отвлече 18-годишно момиче от бензиностанция край АМ "Струма"
Мъж отвлече 18-годишно момиче от бензиностанция край АМ...
Задържаният с дрога за 4,6 млн. лева събирал пари за сватбата си
Задържаният с дрога за 4,6 млн. лева събирал пари за сватбата си
Зеленски благодари за подкрепата на България
Зеленски благодари за подкрепата на България
Ще се реши ли проблемът с фалшивите позитивни тестове за наркотици?
Ще се реши ли проблемът с фалшивите позитивни тестове за наркотици?
Поредна атака с камък срещу градски автобус в Пловдив
Поредна атака с камък срещу градски автобус в Пловдив