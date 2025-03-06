НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

All EU countries, except Hungary, support Ukraine at the Brussels summit

Европа знаме Европейски съюз
Снимка: pixabay.com
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
23:16, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The leaders of the countries of the European Union reaffirmed their unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

At the Brussels summit on March 6, the final document was endorsed by 26 member states, with Hungary refusing to sign the agreement.

Bulgaria reaffirms Its position on Ukraine at the Brussels summit

The conclusions say that with the context of the new impetus for negotiations, they should lead to such a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

The European Council emphasised the importance of several key principles: no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine, and no negotiations concerning European security without Europe’s participation.

According to the EU, any ceasefire or suspension of hostilities must be part of a process leading to a comprehensive peace agreement. Moreover, any such agreement must be accompanied by strong and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, aimed at deterring future Russian aggression.

Europe has reaffirmed its position on achieving 'peace through strength', meaning Ukraine should be in the strongest possible position with stable military and defence capabilities.

To this end, the European Union remains committed, in coordination with like-minded partners and allies, to providing enhanced political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people.

To this end, the European Union remains committed, in coordination with allies and allies, to providing enhanced political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people, and to stepping up pressure on Russia, including through additional sanctions and by strengthening the implementation of existing measures, to weaken its ability to continue its aggressive war.

The European Union will continue to provide Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support. In 2025, it will provide Ukraine with EUR 30.6 billion, with payments from the Ukraine Facility expected to reach EUR 12.5 billion and EUR 18.1 billion from profits on frozen Russian assets.

The European Union and its Member States commit to continue to contribute to the training and equipping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and to intensify work to further support and develop the Ukrainian defence industry and deepen its cooperation with the European defence industry.

EU Member States are ready to provide security guarantees. The European Union will continue its support to Ukraine on its path towards EU membership.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Bulgaria reaffirms Its position on Ukraine at the Brussels summit (overview)
Bulgaria reaffirms Its position on Ukraine at the Brussels summit (overview)
22:22, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
 Sharp increase in coffee prices - 30% more in just one year
Sharp increase in coffee prices - 30% more in just one year
20:14, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 Art against drugs: Actors and directors united against drug addiction
Art against drugs: Actors and directors united against drug addiction
19:54, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
 Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev expects Bulgaria to receive "zero" funding under second tranche of the Recovery and Resilience Plan - politicians exchange accusations
Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev expects Bulgaria to receive "zero" funding under second tranche of the Recovery and Resilience Plan - politicians exchange accusations
18:45, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
 Bulgarian Parliament approves 2025 state budget at first reading
Bulgarian Parliament approves 2025 state budget at first reading
17:24, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 13:42 мин.
 Installation of road panels continues as part of main repair work on the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse
Installation of road panels continues as part of main repair work on the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse
17:00, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
 A man was scammed out of nearly 50,000 BGN after a fake investment
A man was scammed out of nearly 50,000 BGN after a fake investment
16:39, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 "Pirogov" emergency hospital alerts that every week it deals with cases of paracetamol poisoning
"Pirogov" emergency hospital alerts that every week it deals with cases of paracetamol poisoning
16:10, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Oil prices are falling, for how long?
Oil prices are falling, for how long?
15:39, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov from Brussels: U.S. should remain in all security formats, Europe is weak without U.S.
PM Zhelyazkov from Brussels: U.S. should remain in all security formats, Europe is weak without U.S.
13:34, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
 Prime Minister Zhelyazkov is in Brussels for a meeting of European leaders in support of Ukraine
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov is in Brussels for a meeting of European leaders in support of Ukraine
13:16, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 Doctors saved the life of a 14-year-old girl who took large amount of paracetamol
Doctors saved the life of a 14-year-old girl who took large amount of paracetamol
12:55, 06.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Bulgaria reaffirms Its position on Ukraine at the Brussels summit (overview)
Bulgaria reaffirms Its position on Ukraine at the Brussels summit (overview)
Installation of road panels continues as part of main repair work on the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse
Installation of road panels continues as part of main repair work on the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse
A man was scammed out of nearly 50,000 BGN after a fake investment
A man was scammed out of nearly 50,000 BGN after a fake investment
PM Zhelyazkov from Brussels: U.S. should remain in all security formats, Europe is weak without U.S.
PM Zhelyazkov from Brussels: U.S. should remain in all security formats, Europe is weak without U.S.
Ukrainian President Zelensky thanked for Bulgaria's support
Ukrainian President Zelensky thanked for Bulgaria's support
The "Seafarers" detained in the Black Sea remain in custody
The "Seafarers" detained in the Black Sea remain in custody
Топ 24
Най-четени
Гледайте европейското първенство по лека атлетика в зала по БНТ 3
Гледайте европейското първенство по лека атлетика в зала по БНТ 3
Мъж отвлече 18-годишно момиче от бензиностанция край АМ "Струма"
Мъж отвлече 18-годишно момиче от бензиностанция край АМ...
Зеленски благодари за подкрепата на България
Зеленски благодари за подкрепата на България
Световна титла за Тервел Замфиров и Малена Замфирова в отборното състезание на първенството по сноуборд в Закопане (ВИДЕО)
Световна титла за Тервел Замфиров и Малена Замфирова в отборното...
Депутатите приеха на първо четене държавния бюджет
Депутатите приеха на първо четене държавния бюджет
По погрешка: Самолет на южнокорейските ВВС пусна бомби, рани цивилни
По погрешка: Самолет на южнокорейските ВВС пусна бомби, рани цивилни
Макрон готов да използва френските ядрени способности за укрепването на сигурността на Европа
Макрон готов да използва френските ядрени способности за...
Спасиха 14-годишно момиче след прием на голямо количество парацетамол
Спасиха 14-годишно момиче след прием на голямо количество парацетамол
Цончо Ганев за яйцата, протакването и пълзящия фашизъм
Цончо Ганев за яйцата, протакването и пълзящия фашизъм
Домакините извоюваха първото злато на европейското по лека атлетика в Апелдоорн
Домакините извоюваха първото злато на европейското по лека атлетика в Апелдоорн
Психиатричната болница "Свети Наум" остава без спешна клиника
Психиатричната болница "Свети Наум" остава без спешна клиника