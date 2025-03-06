All EU countries, except Hungary, support Ukraine at the Brussels summit

The leaders of the countries of the European Union reaffirmed their unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

At the Brussels summit on March 6, the final document was endorsed by 26 member states, with Hungary refusing to sign the agreement.

Bulgaria reaffirms Its position on Ukraine at the Brussels summit

The conclusions say that with the context of the new impetus for negotiations, they should lead to such a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

The European Council emphasised the importance of several key principles: no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine, and no negotiations concerning European security without Europe’s participation.

According to the EU, any ceasefire or suspension of hostilities must be part of a process leading to a comprehensive peace agreement. Moreover, any such agreement must be accompanied by strong and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, aimed at deterring future Russian aggression.

Europe has reaffirmed its position on achieving 'peace through strength', meaning Ukraine should be in the strongest possible position with stable military and defence capabilities.

To this end, the European Union remains committed, in coordination with like-minded partners and allies, to providing enhanced political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people.

The European Union will continue to provide Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support. In 2025, it will provide Ukraine with EUR 30.6 billion, with payments from the Ukraine Facility expected to reach EUR 12.5 billion and EUR 18.1 billion from profits on frozen Russian assets.

The European Union and its Member States commit to continue to contribute to the training and equipping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and to intensify work to further support and develop the Ukrainian defence industry and deepen its cooperation with the European defence industry.

EU Member States are ready to provide security guarantees. The European Union will continue its support to Ukraine on its path towards EU membership.

