Bulgaria reaffirms Its position on Ukraine at the Brussels summit (overview)

Bulgaria seeks to use unspent funds from the Recovery and Resilience Plan for defence purposes, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said in Brussels at the start of the extraordinary summit of EU leaders. The summit is focused on discussing military aid to Ukraine and plans for the rapid rearmament of the European Union. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also participating in the meeting in Brussels.

Bulgaria supports the EU’s position on achieving a lasting and just peace in Ukraine. The country hopes that the United States will not abandon Europe and will remain committed to the security of the Old Continent.

“We have stated that we stand with Ukraine because we believe that the principles of international law should be respected - they should guarantee every country that has embraced the principles of the UN sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. We would also add democracy to that,” said Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria. "The Bulgarian position is that the US should remain in all security formats. Without the US, Europe is weak.It would take Europe a long time to achieve what our partnership with the US in NATO and bilaterally provides us. We hope the US remains committed to our collective security, which is based on shared values," the Prime Minister said.

European states stand firmly behind the position that Ukraine and the European Union should be involved in peace negotiations.

"The most important thing is that Ukraine agrees to a peace deal if one is reached and that Europe is at the negotiating table. Because what happens in most cases is that if you don't sit at the table, you are part of the menu and that is something that we in Europe have to avoid," said Bart de Wever, Belgium's Prime Minister.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Europe for its firm stance, while Ursula von der Leyen linked new rearmament plans to more support for Kyiv and strengthening Ukraine's military industry as well.

“In extraordinary times, we need special measures. Thank you very much, Volodymyr, for coming here, because it is so important that we stand together. This is a watershed moment for Europe. And it is also a watershed moment for Ukraine, as part of our European family. Europe faces a clear and present danger. And therefore, Europe has to be able to protect itself, to defend itself, as we have to put Ukraine in a position to protect itself, and to push for a lasting and just peace," stated von der Leyen. "Huge thanks from all Ukrainians, from the whole nation. We are very grateful that we are not alone. And these are not just words, we feel your support. This is very important, you have sent a strong signal to Ukrainian citizens, to Ukrainian fighters, to civilians, to our families. It is great that we are not alone - we feel it and we know it," Volodymyr Zelensky replied.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stressed that Bulgaria will adhere to the decision of its National Assembly not to send Bulgarian troops to Ukraine if a Europe-wide peacekeeping mission is established following a potential peace agreement.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News