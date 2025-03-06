НОВИНИ
Ukrainian President Zelensky thanked for Bulgaria's support

The Ukrainian President had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov

12:22, 06.03.2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov held a telephone conversation in which they discussed ways to establish a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Zelensky posted on the social network Ex about his meaningful conversation with the Bulgarian PM and wrote:

"I expressed gratitude for Bulgaria's unwavering support for Ukraine. We deeply appreciate the solidarity of the Bulgarian people."

"We discussed ways to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. A key component of this is effective security guarantees, which will only work if they are shared and supported by all our partners," he said in his post, adding:

"I also briefed him on my recent discussions with leaders of partner countries. I am grateful for Bulgaria's willingness to work together to bring closer the day when a just and lasting peace will be established in Ukraine. This unity is exactly what we need right now."

Prior to this, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on social media platform X for the productive conversation on their shared goal of achieving a just and lasting peace.

