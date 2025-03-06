Installation of road panels continues as part of main repair work on the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse

The main repair work on the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse is progressing according to schedule in the 413-metre section of the lane towards Romania. To date, 274 metres of reinforced concrete road panels have been replaced, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency. Cornice panels and safety nets are being installed in the area near the railway infrastructure. The last 6 reinforced concrete panels for the overpass section have been produced, bringing the total number of panels installed since the beginning of the construction and installation works to 338. Work is advancing on removing the existing pavement block, and the surfaces are being prepared for shotcrete application at the abutments. The final panels for the pavement block will be installed soon.

The main repair of the bridge is being carried out without interrupting traffic. Work is ongoing daily during daylight hours. The activities are organised and executed in such a way that vehicles can pass in both directions in the lane where no work is being done. It is planned that at the end of March or the beginning of April, traffic on the "Danube Bridge" in Ruse will be restricted for about 24 hours.

Drivers of passenger cars and hauliers will be notified in due course of the planned restriction as soon as the specific day and time range of the planned repair programme have been confirmed. The restriction for heavy goods vehicles is expected to last around 24 hours, while for passenger cars, it will be up to 12 hours.

Photos by Road Infrastructure Agency

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges drivers to follow the parametres for allowable vehicle passage, as well as the speed limit of 20 km/h. Oversized vehicles may cause damage to the already repaired section, leading to additional unforeseen work.

