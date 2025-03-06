A man was scammed out of nearly 50,000 BGN after a fake investment

A 69-year-old man from Zavet village became the victim of an online scam, the police in Razgrad reported on March 6.

Through communication on the Viber app, the man was deceived by two individuals posing as intermediaries to participate in an investment scheme with the Bulgarian Energy Holding. He was promised a profit of 57,000 US dollars, but he suffered a financial loss of nearly 50,000 BGN.

The funds were transferred from his personal online banking as well as at a cashier desk. This occurred between February 17 and March 4, police said.

The case has been reported to a prosecutor on duty.

An investigation has been initiated.

