Sharp increase in coffee prices - 30% more in just one year

After a significant price hike last year, with some coffee varieties increasing by nearly 80%, coffee prices have continued to rise this year, with an increase of around 30%. How do consumers feel about the new prices?

Petar Georgiev from Blagoevgrad drinks at least two coffees a day. The price increase won’t stop him.

“Pleasure is pleasure, as people say, the price doesn’t matter,” commented Petar Georgiev.

Nadezhda Markova owns a coffee roasting business and has noticed price increases for both the main coffee varieties, Arabica and Robusta.

“Since the beginning of this year, I think the price of coffee has increased by at least 30%, which is really a lot,” shared Nadezhda Markova, coffee roaster.

This has led to an increase in the prices of the final product.

“For a cup of coffee, the price starts at 1.30 BGN for 100% Robusta, 1.60 BGN for a 100% Arabica blend, and special Arabica, which people can taste at a price of 2.70 BGN,” added Nadezhda Markova.

The restaurants are also feeling the change.

“At the moment, the cheaper, lower-quality coffee is increasing more in price than the special and high-quality coffee,” said Mariella Filadova, barista.

The reasons for the price hike are varied – from climate change to logistics challenges.

“Because of the war in Israel, in the Red Sea, it’s generally very difficult to transport goods, which actually delays coffee deliveries by weeks,” stated Nadezhda Markova. “The bigger issue is the rising cost of labour on the farms. Every farmer who produces coffee sets their price in the region where they are located,” said Mariella Filadova.

Both coffee importers and traders in Bulgaria expect wholesale prices to continue rising.

