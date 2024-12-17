НОВИНИ
GERB after the meeting with BSP: Bulgaria needs a regular government, which will serve a full term

герб срещата бсп българия нужда редовно правителство пълен мандат
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:18, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Слушай новините днес

"Bulgaria needs a regular government, with a full governing mandate, to get out of the political and financial crisis it has been in for the past four years".

This is what the negotiating teams of GERB - UDF and BSP - United Left have united around.

The BSP-UL team raised the issue of the need for the super-rich to contribute in order to reduce social inequality. In response, GERB-UDF emphasized that their primary priority remains Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone.

Earlier today, GERB-UDF held talks with Democratic Bulgaria.

