Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov: Prosecutor's office sometimes used as a political 'punch bag'

There is no selective justice in Bulgaria. Request to lift MP immunity does not mean a verdict, it means an opportunity to conduct an objective investigation, added the acting Prosecutor General

борислав сарафов прокуратурата стана основна политическа дъвка
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:44, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
At the "Police Officer of the Year" ceremony on December 17, acting prosecutor general, Borislav Sarafov, commented on the topic of Lena Borislavova's parliamentary immunity. He stated that he will review the proposal from the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office and consult with colleagues.

"But keep in mind something important. The Prosecutor General is more or less in the role of a mailbox i.e. I carry out what colleagues ask from the relevant Prosecutor's offices. I have a certain time limit in which I have time to look, to assess the reasonableness, which I will do shortly," Sarafov explained.

He added that no time limit is specified, but the maximum period is one month.

He stated that the Prosecutor's office is the cornerstone around which the politics of the state revolves, regardless of who the Prosecutor General is.

"In fact, it is the cornerstone around which politics in Bulgaria revolves," Sarafov said.

Asked whether he would ask for the immunity of other MPs, Sarafov said:

"Bear in mind that if I do not ask for immunity when such a thing is asked of me, and the grounds are there, which I will assess, both myself and colleagues, it means that I am falling in a situation of personal concealment."

The political situation, he said, does not suggest a convenient moment to request MP immunities. Sarafov was firm that "there is never a convenient moment" and that the right time is determined by the needs of the investigation. He also clarified that requesting immunity is not equivalent to a conviction but is part of an objective investigation.

Borislav Sarafov Sarafov stressed that there is no selective justice in Bulgaria and that the focus on the Prosecutor General is often exaggerated:


"I feel like the role of the Prosecutor General is overexposed," he said, adding, "I assure you, not everything depends on him."

