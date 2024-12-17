Second day of meetings between GERB-UDF and Democratic Bulgaria - how are the negotiations going?

On December 17, two more expert meetings were held as part of the ongoing negotiations between GERB-UDF and "Democratic Bulgaria" for the formation of a government after the meeting on Monday.

"Following yesterday's first meeting of the negotiation process, today the topics of the 2025 budget and the state of public finances were discussed, along with anti-corruption measures and the need for judicial reforms in the programmes of both parties," GERB wrote on their Facebook page.

During the first meeting, the parameters of the submitted draft Law on the State Budget for 2025 were discussed, along with potential risks it poses to the country's financial stability.

The second meeting focused on "justice and anti-corruption." The measures discussed were agreed upon by both sides, with a "high degree of agreement" to make them part of a coalition agreement, GERB reported.

