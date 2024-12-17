НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Second day of meetings between GERB-UDF and Democratic Bulgaria - how are the negotiations going?

втори ден срещи герб сдс вървят преговорите
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:52, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

On December 17, two more expert meetings were held as part of the ongoing negotiations between GERB-UDF and "Democratic Bulgaria" for the formation of a government after the meeting on Monday.

"Following yesterday's first meeting of the negotiation process, today the topics of the 2025 budget and the state of public finances were discussed, along with anti-corruption measures and the need for judicial reforms in the programmes of both parties," GERB wrote on their Facebook page.

During the first meeting, the parameters of the submitted draft Law on the State Budget for 2025 were discussed, along with potential risks it poses to the country's financial stability.

The second meeting focused on "justice and anti-corruption." The measures discussed were agreed upon by both sides, with a "high degree of agreement" to make them part of a coalition agreement, GERB reported.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

"Police Officer of the Year" awards presented today
"Police Officer of the Year" awards presented today
17:55, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Vice President Iliana Iotova is optimistic about the formation of a regular cabinet
Vice President Iliana Iotova is optimistic about the formation of a regular cabinet
17:25, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 GERB after the meeting with BSP: Bulgaria needs a regular government, which will serve a full term
GERB after the meeting with BSP: Bulgaria needs a regular government, which will serve a full term
17:18, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov: Prosecutor's office sometimes used as a political 'punch bag'
Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov: Prosecutor's office sometimes used as a political 'punch bag'
15:44, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
 Grain growers ready to protest if irrigation money not provided
Grain growers ready to protest if irrigation money not provided
14:17, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 Unemployment rate in Bulgaria is over 5% in November
Unemployment rate in Bulgaria is over 5% in November
13:23, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Social kitchen will help vulnerable people in the capital
Social kitchen will help vulnerable people in the capital
12:55, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 Christmas retro tram runs in the streets of Sofia for the festive season
Christmas retro tram runs in the streets of Sofia for the festive season
12:18, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 After the oil spill in Kerch Strait: No risk of significant oil pollution threatening Bulgarian territorial waters and the coastline
After the oil spill in Kerch Strait: No risk of significant oil pollution threatening Bulgarian territorial waters and the coastline
21:58, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
 Sheep plague: Samples from Velingrad, sent to laboratory in Montpellier, have tested positive for the disease.
Sheep plague: Samples from Velingrad, sent to laboratory in Montpellier, have tested positive for the disease.
21:17, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 06:27 мин.
 Two rail workers lost their lives while repairing train tracks in Montana district
Two rail workers lost their lives while repairing train tracks in Montana district
19:26, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Bulgaria will continue to help Ukraine, Defence Minister told Ukrainian Ambassador
Bulgaria will continue to help Ukraine, Defence Minister told Ukrainian Ambassador
18:37, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
More from: Politics
Vice President Iliana Iotova is optimistic about the formation of a regular cabinet
Vice President Iliana Iotova is optimistic about the formation of a regular cabinet
GERB after the meeting with BSP: Bulgaria needs a regular government, which will serve a full term
GERB after the meeting with BSP: Bulgaria needs a regular government, which will serve a full term
Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov: Prosecutor's office sometimes used as a political 'punch bag'
Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov: Prosecutor's office sometimes used as a political 'punch bag'
Government with anti-corruption and pro-European profile discussed by GERB-UDF and DB
Government with anti-corruption and pro-European profile discussed by GERB-UDF and DB
President gives time for talks, hands over government-forming mandate after New Year
President gives time for talks, hands over government-forming mandate after New Year
Kiril Petkov of WCC-DB comments on proposal for lifting the Immunity of MP Lena Borislavova: The dirty machine started hitting us
Kiril Petkov of WCC-DB comments on proposal for lifting the Immunity of MP Lena Borislavova: The dirty machine started hitting us
Топ 24
Най-четени
Митничари откриха над 230 000 евро, увити като сандвичи
Митничари откриха над 230 000 евро, увити като сандвичи
Украйна пое отговорността за атентата срещу високопоставен руски генерал в Москва
Украйна пое отговорността за атентата срещу високопоставен руски...
Издирват арестант, избягал от болница в Бургас
Издирват арестант, избягал от болница в Бургас
В протестна готовност - какви са исканията на полицейския синдикат
В протестна готовност - какви са исканията на полицейския синдикат
Тръмп ще разговаря с Путин и Зеленски за край на войната
Тръмп ще разговаря с Путин и Зеленски за край на войната
Бой на борда: Самолет за Великобритания кацна принудително у нас
Бой на борда: Самолет за Великобритания кацна принудително у нас
Мистериозни дронове над САЩ: Има ли заплаха за сигурността?
Мистериозни дронове над САЩ: Има ли заплаха за сигурността?
Остров Майот е напълно опустошен след циклона
Остров Майот е напълно опустошен след циклона
Взрив в Москва: Загинал е високопоставен руски генерал
Взрив в Москва: Загинал е високопоставен руски генерал
МОСВ: Щетите, причинени от петролния разлив в Черно море, ще бъдат сериозни
МОСВ: Щетите, причинени от петролния разлив в Черно море, ще бъдат сериозни
Тежко е състоянието на детето, блъснато на тротоар в Ямбол
Тежко е състоянието на детето, блъснато на тротоар в Ямбол