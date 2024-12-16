НОВИНИ
Government with anti-corruption and pro-European profile discussed by GERB-UDF and DB

18:00, 16.12.2024
A meeting between GERB-UDF and the "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) on December 16 marked the beginning of negotiations to form a new government. They discussed the possibility of forming a broad parliamentary majority supporting a regular government with an anti-corruption and pro-European profile was discussed - with assured stability and without floating majorities.

In the talks, “Democratic Bulgaria” presented measures from their declaration, and potential ways to integrate these into the legislative program of the National Assembly were discussed, as well as their inclusion in a comprehensive coalition agreement.

Negotiations will continue tomorrow, focusing on topics such as budget consolidation measures, judicial reform, anti-corruption efforts, and sector-specific expert discussions.

GERB-UDF leader Borissov: We will hold talks with DB, BSP and TISP

President Radev concludes government-forming consultations with parliamentary parties

