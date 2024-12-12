НОВИНИ
President Radev concludes government-forming consultations with parliamentary parties

живо президентът радев връчва втория мандат съставяне правителство
Снимка: BGNES/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:24, 12.12.2024
Чете се за: 09:07 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Today, December 12, was the final day of consultations between President Rumen Radev and the parliamentary groups before he hands over the first exploratory mandate to form a government.

The President met with representatives of “Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms” (DRF), “There Is Such a People” (TISP) and Morality, Unity, Hounor (MECh).

In the previous two rounds of consultations, the President met with GERB-UDF, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, Vazrazhdane and BSP-United Left.

The parliamentary groups of “Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms” (DRF) and “There Is Such a People” (TISP) have expressed willingness to hold discussions with GERB-UDF about forming a government with the first mandate, though they have yet to receive an invitation for talks. Meanwhile, MECh has made it clear that their primary goal is to fight the influence of Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski, and they will not support a GERB-UDF government.

President Rumen Radev noted that the Democracy, Rights and Freedoms group is going through a difficult period.

"But I believe that with the experience you have gained over the years in Bulgarian political life in the National Assembly and in the governance of the country, you will contribute to a more effective process in the efforts to form a government. How do you see the readiness and the ability of this Parliament to produce a regular government and how do you see the role of your parliamentary group in this process," President Rumen Radev said.

"We approach the current situation very responsibly. Undoubtedly, our country, Bulgaria, is in a serious crisis with all the dimensions of this crisis. There is an urgent necessity, a need to form a regular government in order to overcome this crisis," the chairman of the "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms" group, Dzhevdet Chakarov, said.

Chakarov pointed out that he is not optimistic about a government because of the red lines that are being drawn, instead of looking for an opportunity to converge positions. Chakarov reiterated DRF’s openness to dialogue, but noted they have not yet received an invitation from GERB-UDF. If they are invited, they will approach the talks constructively and insist on transparency with media coverage. DRF remains open to dialogue with all political actors except “MRF - New Beginning” and “Vazrazhdane.”

"We have already expressed support for the declaration of the WCC-DB on the sanitary cordon, for us the dialogue with all political entities is open and we are ready to hold this dialogue with the exception of the New Beginning and Vazrazhdane," said Chakarov.

Speaking to TISP, President Radev stressed that the 51st Parlaiment faces a complex dilemma.

"Forming a regular government at any cost or holding early parliamentary elections, which would delay stabilization and important decisions for the country. Yesterday at the consultations, Vice President Iotova raised an interesting thesis about an anti new elections coalition. do you see ground for such a coalition," President Rumen Radev said.

TISP does not support the thesis of forming a government at any cost. They insist on a cabinet based on a specific programme and goals.

"Our view is that there should be a government when it will be useful, not at any cost. ..... not just a government to avoid elections," TISP PG Chairman Toshko Yordanov said.

Yordanov argued that a poorly constructed government could lead to greater harm in the long run.

"We are comiited to do our best for forming a regular cabinet, but not at any cost," Toshko Yordanov added.

According to TISP, the entire responsibility for a government is currently in the hands of the GERB-UDF.

"Do you have an invitation from GERB for talks on forming a government with the first mandate?

No, so far we have not received an invitation from GERB.

If you get ?

We have stated even before the formation of this Parliament that we would talk to everyone, Mr Trifonov was very clear that if we were invited, we are open to discusssions with all except MRF-New Beginning," said Toshko Yordanov.

The President's final meeting within the consultations was with the parliamentary group of Morality, Unity, Honour (MECh). President Radev emphasized that, despite being the smallest group in a highly fragmented parliament, every position and vote carries importance.

"Although you are the smallest political force in this Parliament, in a highly fragmented parliament, every position and every vote is of particular importance, so your opinion on the political processes, the agenda, the priorities of this Parliament is important," Rumen Radev said.

According to Radostin Vassilev, the Bulgarian society is deeply divided and feels distrust because of broken hopes for change. MECh does not see a problem in new elections.

"MECh cannot hold talks with Peevski and Borisov. We do not differentiate between factions within the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, one MRF plays the role of the good character, the other of the bad character, but we will not support Borissov-led government. We are aware of the fact that our 12 MPs will not be decisive in such an election... we do not think that this Parliament, from my personal meetings with the other parliamentary groups, is capable to produce something stable," said Radostin Vassilev from MECh.

With the conclusion of these meetings, President Radev has completed his consultations with the parliamentary groups. The next step will be for him to hand over the exploratory mandate to the largest political force, GERB-UDF, to sekk to form a government.

