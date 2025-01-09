НОВИНИ
PM Glavchev before the MPs: The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is one and indivisible

главчев депутатите българската православна църква една неделима
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:30, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is one and indivisible, caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev said to MPs on January 9 regarding the registration of the Bulgarian Old Calendar Orthodox Church.

Dimitar Glavchev - Acting Prime Minister: "This concerns a decision by the independent Bulgarian court. The so-called Bulgarian Old Calendar Orthodox Church has been active for over 30 years. The first attempt to register in the religious denominations register dates back to 2011. The role of the executive branch is limited to providing expert opinions. The court requested a statement from the Directorate of Religious Affairs, which issued a negative opinion. The church's name conflicts with provisions in the Constitution. From 2011 to 2013, the court at three levels refused to register it.

"The next step was an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights regarding the right to freedom of thought and religion. In 2013, a complaint was filed. The Bulgarian government's defense argued that this was an abuse of the right to appeal. A panel of three judges found a violation of the article on freedom of thought and religion. The Human Rights Court indicated that the case reveals a systemic problem that could lead to similar complaints."

In June 2022, a new application for registration was submitted to the Sofia City Court. It maintained that it is unacceptable for two Orthodox Churches to exist. The Directorate of Religious Affairs under the Council of Ministers stated that it did not consider it appropriate to register an institution representing this denomination. This led to the Supreme Court of Cassation's decision, which complied with the ruling of the Strasbourg court to either adopt individual measures or proceed with registration. The position of the Council of Ministers is that the Bulgarian Orthodox Church is one and indivisible. We should improve the legislative framework to prevent division within the Bulgarian Orthodox Church."

Atanas Slavov of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria": "We are all concerned about the unity of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. It must be institutionally and financially supported. This marginal Old Calendar community, which defines itself as a church, has existed for decades but involves only a few thousand people and owns just a few churches."

Dimitar Glavchev - caretaker prime minister: "It is a potential threat and would be better not to materialize."

Krastyo Vrachev - "Vazrazhdane": "Have investigations been conducted into its funding, and where does the funding come from?"

Dimitar Glavchev - caretaker Prime Minister: "I will request such information. I am skeptical, as there is no registered legal entity, and I will have to refer to the National Revenue Agency and other services."

Husein Hafazov - MRF-New Beginning: "Do you have information about other associations or groups seeking registration?"

Georgi Krastev - Director of the Directorate of Religious Affairs at the Council of Ministers: "There is only one such religious institution."

Atanas Zafirov - "BSP - United Left": "Has a legal firm been hired to defend Bulgaria's interests?"

Maria Pavlova - Caretaker Minister of Justice: "There is no practice of hiring external legal firms."

Andrey Chorbanov - There is Such a People: "Old Calendarism is not a separate church. Do you have information that this is a covert attempt to usurp the functions of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church?"

Dimitar Glavchev - Caretaker Prime Minister: "For me, the threat is potential. There is a direct conflict with the Constitution and the Religious Denominations Act, stemming from the name."

President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church

Holy Synod: The court ruling on possibility of registering Old Calendar Orthodox Church could lead to new divisions within Bulgarian Orthodoxy

Patriarch Daniil: "There is only one Orthodox Church!"

