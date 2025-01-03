President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church

His Holiness, Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil, and President Rumen Radev met on January 3 to discuss the implications of the court decision regarding the registration of the Old Calendar Orthodox Church. According to the President, the state should ensure conditions that protect the unity of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, viewing the challenges it faces as threats to national unity and sovereignty.

Patriarch Daniil briefed President Radev about the consequences of the final court ruling allowing the registration of the Old Calendar Orthodox Church and presented the position of the Holy Synod. The Bulgarian Patriarch emphasized that the Church has always faced challenges but has remained steadfast:

"The Church, by its divine-human nature, is one, and according to its internal rules, there cannot be two Orthodox churches in a single canonically defined territory. The Church has contributed to the unity of the people, preserving it, because it itself is one. It leads us to the knowledge of truth and unity in truth."

And he expressed hope:

"We hope that the state institutions will have this wisdom and statesmanship that what was once achieved in legislation by the useful cooperation with the Holy Orthodox Church and with all spheres of public and state life will be preserved and built upon, because it is a pledge for the unity and well-being of our people."

photos by Presidency of the Republic of Bulgaria

The President said that the Bulgarian Orthodox Church - Bulgarian Patriarchate is the institutional exponent of the Eastern Orthodox denomination in Bulgaria with an undeniable historical contribution and a huge role for our national identity,"

Rumen Radev – President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "The Church is one and indivisible, has been, and will remain, a spiritual pillar through the trials of our centuries-old history. Therefore, the risks facing it should be seen as threats to our national unity and sovereignty."

According to President Radev, despite political tensions, the state through its institutions should ensure the unity of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church:

"Your Holiness, I want to assure you of the Presidency's determination to contribute to achieving this nationally responsible objective."

The Bulgarian Patriarch expressed his gratitude for the understanding and support, hoping that this cooperation will continue for the greater good of both the Church and the nation.

Holy Synod: The court ruling on possibility of registering Old Calendar Orthodox Church could lead to new divisions within Bulgarian Orthodoxy

Patriarch Daniil: "There is only one Orthodox Church!"

