Traffic through Petrohan mountain pass restricted due to fallen trees

Traffic through the "Petrohan" Pass is temporarily restricted due to fallen trees shortly after the peak, on the descent towards the village of Burziya.

Motorists who are blocked in both directions are attempting to clear the road themselves before the arrival of specialized equipment.

Road maintenance experts advise against such actions, as other unstable trees could fall and cause injury to those without proper equipment or preparation.

Due to increased temperatures, the pass remains open for travel, with no weather-related restrictions expected at the moment. However, a sharp drop in temperature is anticipated overnight, along with strong cold winds. This may lead to icy conditions in some exposed areas of the road, so drivers are urged to proceed with caution and adjust their driving to the current road conditions.

