НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Traffic through Petrohan mountain pass restricted due to fallen trees

проход Петрохан
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:41, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Traffic through the "Petrohan" Pass is temporarily restricted due to fallen trees shortly after the peak, on the descent towards the village of Burziya.

Motorists who are blocked in both directions are attempting to clear the road themselves before the arrival of specialized equipment.

Road maintenance experts advise against such actions, as other unstable trees could fall and cause injury to those without proper equipment or preparation.

Due to increased temperatures, the pass remains open for travel, with no weather-related restrictions expected at the moment. However, a sharp drop in temperature is anticipated overnight, along with strong cold winds. This may lead to icy conditions in some exposed areas of the road, so drivers are urged to proceed with caution and adjust their driving to the current road conditions.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Energy Minister proposes extension of the programme for compensation of businesses for high electricity prices
Energy Minister proposes extension of the programme for compensation of businesses for high electricity prices
19:12, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
 Tax filing season in Bulgaria begins
Tax filing season in Bulgaria begins
18:08, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
17:40, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 President Radev expressed sympathies to USA for victims of wildfires in Los Angeles
President Radev expressed sympathies to USA for victims of wildfires in Los Angeles
17:00, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
 Ex-PM Kiril Petkov has been charged, released under prosecutorial measure
Ex-PM Kiril Petkov has been charged, released under prosecutorial measure
16:20, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
 Former PM Kiril Petkov: I have not committed any crime, this is a political attack
Former PM Kiril Petkov: I have not committed any crime, this is a political attack
15:32, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
 Initiative aims at improving safety at pedestrian crossings in Sofia
Initiative aims at improving safety at pedestrian crossings in Sofia
14:32, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Man detained for distributing vaping devices with illicit drugs in Varna
Man detained for distributing vaping devices with illicit drugs in Varna
14:09, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
 Stray and free-roaming animals pose traffic safety risk on roads in Dupnitsa - will measures be taken?
Stray and free-roaming animals pose traffic safety risk on roads in Dupnitsa - will measures be taken?
13:50, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Early bookings for holidays on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast have started
Early bookings for holidays on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast have started
13:43, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Tensions and radicalization in migrant centres in the country reported by the security services
Tensions and radicalization in migrant centres in the country reported by the security services
22:45, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
 Border Police responded to accusations related to the deaths of migrants in Strandzha
Border Police responded to accusations related to the deaths of migrants in Strandzha
21:53, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
President Radev expressed sympathies to USA for victims of wildfires in Los Angeles
President Radev expressed sympathies to USA for victims of wildfires in Los Angeles
Initiative aims at improving safety at pedestrian crossings in Sofia
Initiative aims at improving safety at pedestrian crossings in Sofia
Man detained for distributing vaping devices with illicit drugs in Varna
Man detained for distributing vaping devices with illicit drugs in Varna
Stray and free-roaming animals pose traffic safety risk on roads in Dupnitsa - will measures be taken?
Stray and free-roaming animals pose traffic safety risk on roads in Dupnitsa - will measures be taken?
Early bookings for holidays on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast have started
Early bookings for holidays on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast have started
Топ 24
Най-четени
Зимата се завръща
Зимата се завръща
Търсят варианти за по-бързо преминаване през "Дунав мост" при Русе
Търсят варианти за по-бързо преминаване през "Дунав мост"...
Докладите на ЕРП-тата: КЕВР очаква информация за броя на засегнатите
Докладите на ЕРП-тата: КЕВР очаква информация за броя на засегнатите
Кирил Петков: Не съм извършил никакво престъпление, това е политическа атака
Кирил Петков: Не съм извършил никакво престъпление, това е...
Подаваме декларация за доходите до 30 април
Подаваме декларация за доходите до 30 април
Последствията от таласемията: Какво коства чакането за кръвопреливане?
Последствията от таласемията: Какво коства чакането за кръвопреливане?
Атанас Зафиров: Надявам се другата седмица България да има редовно правителство
Атанас Зафиров: Надявам се другата седмица България да има редовно...
Спират временно приема на пациенти в детската хирургия в болница "Св. Анна" във Варна
Спират временно приема на пациенти в детската хирургия в болница...
Огнената стихия в Лос Анджелис се разраства - евакуираните са над 130 000 души
Огнената стихия в Лос Анджелис се разраства - евакуираните са над...
От "Възраждане" искат видеонаблюдението в изборните секции да е през целия ден на вота
От "Възраждане" искат видеонаблюдението в изборните секции да е през целия ден на вота
Йовичевич: Израстваме като отбор, ще ставаме все по-добри
Йовичевич: Израстваме като отбор, ще ставаме все по-добри