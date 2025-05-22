14 Bulgarians Sentenced to a Total of 684 Years in Prison for Migrant Smuggling in Greece

Members of an organised criminal group composed of Bulgarian nationals involved in the transportation of illegal migrants within Greece have been sentenced to an average of 140 years in prison, with some also receiving fines of up to €1,400,000.

A joint investigation by law enforcement authorities in Bulgaria and Greece began in late 2023. On January 11, 2024, during a specialised police operation in Thessaloniki, four members of the group operating across both countries were arrested.

The operation was coordinated by Europol and conducted within the framework of a dedicated operational task force, which has so far dismantled several criminal networks engaged in migrant smuggling across Bulgaria, Greece, and Turkey, according to Bulgaria’s General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP).

The arrests were based on intelligence gathered by the Bulgarian agency indicating that the suspects had been providing “working” motor vehicles used to transport illegal migrants. A total of 45 vehicles were used for these purposes.

The ringleader of the trafficking network was identified, along with other members of the group — Bulgarian nationals aged between 29 and 35, and one assistant from the Greek side — a 47-year-old man.

During the investigation, a large number of vehicle registration plates, vehicle registration certificates, sales contracts, and various documents related to the criminal activity were discovered and seized.

As the international investigation progressed, ten additional individuals involved in the trafficking network were identified and charged.

Photos by General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime

Following the judicial proceedings, all members of the criminal group were found guilty:

Ten of the defendants received sentences of 140 years and 6 months in prison each.

Two others were jointly sentenced to a total of 278 years and 6 months and fined €1,400,000.

Another two were jointly sentenced to 266 years and 6 months and fined €1,340,000.



The GDBOP was informed of the outcome by its international partners. The Greek authorities expressed their gratitude to their Bulgarian colleagues for the successful cooperation and the achievements in the fight against cross-border organised crime.