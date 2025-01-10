НОВИНИ
Energy Minister proposes extension of the programme for compensation of businesses for high electricity prices

The Minister met with employers

живо брифинг енергийния министър владимир малинов
Снимка: BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:12, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Caretaker Energy Minister, Vladimir Malinov, will propose to the Council of Ministers that the programme for compesation of businesses for high electricity prices be extended for an additional three months, aligning with the state budget extension.

Malinov and representatives of employers' organisations on January 10 held a meeting at the Energy Ministry.

The Association of Bulgarian Employers' Organizations has already held discussions with several political parties, including GERB-UDF, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, MRF-New Beginning, MRF-MRF, and BSP-United Left.

"We found support and understanding for our demands, together with the trade unions, were that the programme to compensate high electricity prices for non-domestic consumers should continue in 2025 and for as long as there is a need for it. We insist that the compensation threshold for non-household consumers remains at 180 BGN. This includes not only manufacturing enterprises but also kindergartens, schools, hospitals, cultural centers, museums, etc.," explained Vasil Velev.

He further noted that uncertainty in production companies could lead to inflationary pressures, as rising electricity costs will be reflected in the prices of goods and services.

"Our appeal to businesses is not to rush into calculating higher prices, as we have assurances that the compensation programme will continue."

The employers reaffirmed their readiness for protests, expecting the Parliament to confirm these provisions.

