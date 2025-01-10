Man detained for distributing vaping devices with illicit drugs in Varna
The man has previous criminal record abroad
A 42-year-old man has been detained in Varna for distributing vape devices, according to the press center of the Ministry of Interior in Varna. During a check of the vehicle he was driving, investigators found two boxes containing a total of 390 electronic cigarettes that contained a substance listed as controlled under the Narcotic Substances and Precursors Control Act.
The man, who has a criminal record abroad, has been detained for up to 24 hours, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched in connection with the case.
