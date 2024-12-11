Second day of consultations on formation of government: President Radev meets "Vazrazhdane"

The last parliamentary elections confirmed the important place of your party in the Bulgarian Parliament, President Rumen Radev said on December 11 during a meeting with representatives of Vazrazhdane party.

The meeting is part of the President's consultations with the parliamentary forces, as required under the Constitution, before he starts handing over mandates to seek to form a government.

Radev recalled that the largest parliamentary group declared its readiness to take responsibility and make efforts to form a regular government.

"The Democratic Bulgaria (DB) said that they will enter into dialogue with the first political force, respectively the WE Continue the change (WCC), as a result of these talks, will decide whether to join," the President said. "Everything that you are commenting on has now been emptied of political content and has become quite personal. Major political figures in the country are behaving like people who have some dispute in the condominium," said Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of "Vazrazhdane".

He pointed out that in Bulgarian politics, people should put the national interest first and foremost.

"From "Vazrazhdane" we have never allowed and will never allow to make the process personal. We have always talked about politics," Kostadinov said.

He pointed out that the party was ready to propose a cabinet with a third mandate.

"In terms of the first and second government-forming mandates, either there will be something very serious, like this around the election of the Parliament's Speaker, or it will be something that will prolong the agony of the current status quo," he noted. "We can talk to the other political parties, abstracting from ideologies and personal relationships," he said.

Kostadinov pointed out that the priorities for "Vazrazhdane" are related to the "survival" of the energy system.

"At the moment we are working to adopt a budget that is subordinated to the fetish of eurozone membership," Kostadinov pointed out.

President Rumen Radev continues with consultations before handing over the first mandate. Later, he will hold talks with the BSP-United Left.

Yesterday, he met with representatives of GERB-UDF, as well as of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria".

Tomorrow consultations are scheduled with "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms", "There is Such a People" and MECH. The Head of State did not send an invitation to "MRF - New Beginning".

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News