President Radev to GERB-UDF leader Borissov: You are entrusted with the greatest responsibility for forming a government

The recent parliamentary elections again positioned your party as the leading political force, while also placing the greatest responsibility on you to form a government. Forming a majority in a highly fragmented Parliament is a challenging task, as evidenced by the difficulties surrounding the election of the Speaker of the Paliament. I am pleased that the Parliament has begun working in earnest, a process in which you played a significant role, particularly through the compromise you made with the proposal and election of the Speaker, stated President Rumen Radev during the start of consultations to form a government on December 10.

He asked the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, about the prospects for forming a government, to which Borissov replied, "Political ego is proving to be a big problem. Everyone is speaking on behalf of the people and what their voters have supposedly said."

Boyko Borissov expressed confidence:

"Looking at the international situation and the pressing issues in Bulgaria, such as the budget and geostrategic projects, we need a regular government. Without one, the budget will face huge deficits and massive spending, with no measures to curb it," Borissov emphasized.

Democratic Bulgaria (DB) responded that they are open to talks with GERB, while We Continue the Change (WCC) stated they do not trust Borissov.

"I assure you that this week we will do everything possible to convince our colleagues of the need to form a regular cabinet," Borissov added.

President Rumen Radev responded that forming a cabinet in these conditions requires a very intensive dialogue and reaching a consensus.

"How do you see the time frame of this process and when do you prefer to get the first mandate," Rumen Radev said. "This week will be for consultations, and from next Monday onwards, if your schedule allows, we can proceed with the first mandate. If we can't reach an agreement this week, we won't reach one next week either. We've already made many compromises—now let's see what steps the other parties propose. I see many offended leaders because their candidate didn’t become Speaker of the Parliament. Everyone says: 'Responsibility rests with the first party,' but then they continue with, 'But GERB shouldn't have the Prime Minister or Speaker of the Parliament.' How are we supposed to take responsibility under these conditions? This is unserious. We've promised to make an effort, and we will," Borissov stated.

The Head of State began consultations with the political formations in the 51st Parliament on possible formation of a new govrnment. The consulations are a step before the President hands over the first mandate to seek to form a government.

The first round of consultations began with the largest parliamentary group - GERB-UDF.

The purpose of the consultations with the head of state is to outline the possibilities for defining a majority that can elect a regular cabinet.

