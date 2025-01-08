"Yes Bulgaria": Nomination for Prime Minister and composition of the Council of Ministers should be discussed in a leadership meeting only after a final agreement
"Democratic Bulgaria" confirms its position that the choice of the nominee for Prime Minister and the composition of the Council of Ministers should be discussed at a leadership meeting after reaching a final agreement on the governance framework.
"Democratic Bulgaria" also called on the GERB-UDF group not to delay the adoption of the amendments to the Judiciary Act at the first reading in today's session.
"The rule of law cannot be a bargaining chip in political negotiations for forming a government," the party stated in a position posted on Facebook.
Earlier today, GERB-UDF announced via Facebook that negotiations for forming a government would continue without "Democratic Bulgaria." The GERB Executive Committee tasked its negotiation team to proceed with talks with "BSP – United Left" and "There Is Such a People" to form a regular government. GERB also proposed Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister.
Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News