Заседание на парламента

GERB - UDF: Negotiations on forming future government continue without "Democratic Bulgaria"

The party proposes Rosen Zhelyazkov for Prime Minister

ГЕРБ - преговори
Снимка: БГНЕС
13:20, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Negotiations on forming a future government continue without "Democratic Bulgaria", GERB-UDF said on its Facebook page on January 8.

GERB's executive committee has instructed the party's negotiating team to continue talks with BSP-United Left and There is Such a People for the formation of a regular government. In addition, they propose Rosen Zhelyazkov for the post of Prime Minister.

"The GERB Executive Committee mandates Rossen Zhelyazkov and the negotiation team to engage in talks with "Democratic Bulgaria", if they express willingness to support the formation of a regular government with Rossen Zhelyazkov as a candidate for Prime Minister," the party stated.

Earlier today it became clear that the negotiations are being resumed and will be "intensive". Here are some of the comments in Parliament.

"Our main and only priority at this moment is the formation of a regular government that will bear political responsibility and be supported by a clear political majority. This is how things are done in a normal political situation. I hope we can put an end to the experiments and begin working according to the rules of politics," said Toma Bikov, GERB-UDF.

BNT: Will there be a government?

Delyan Peevski, Chairman of MRF-New Beginning: Ask those who are forming it.

BNT: What are your expectations?

Delyan Peevski: My expectation is that they should work to form a government, if they want one. If not, let’s head to elections.

BNT: You point out issues that need to be resolved and simultaneously call for elections. Why?

Delyan Peevski: Parliament can resolve them. If they fail to form a government, we should quickly go to elections. The people need to reorder the parties based on who will actually get things done for them. MRF-New Beginning works for the people of the country every day, and that is our mission. The trust in us grows every day, and I am convinced that in the next elections, we will be a leading party.

"All analysts claim that new elections will not change the political configuration. Some believe they will govern, while others plan to stay in opposition. They see governance and opposition as roles to be played. We chose to work, which is why we participated in negotiations for a regular government. BSP is adamant that the country needs a new government. The entire nationally responsible energy should be gathered," said Atanas Zafirov, BSP.

"The biggest challenge is forming a regular government. We from MRF express our readiness to participate in talks for such a government. If we are invited, and if these talks are public and exclude the Peevski and "New Beginning" model, as well as "Vazrazhdane", then we are ready," said Dzhevdet Chakirov, MRF-ARF.

